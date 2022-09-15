Gwen Stefani Receives Two Standing Ovations Following Grand Ole Opry Debut

Gwen Stefani recently made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept. 10 and received two standing ovations following her performance with husband Blake Shelton.

Shelton returned to the Opry for two back-to-back shows, bringing out his wife for a special performance of their recorded duets, the 2019 single “Nobody But You,” off Shelton’s album Fully Loaded: God’s Country and “Happy Anywhere,” released on his most recent 12th album, Body Language, in 2021.

“I am absolutely beside myself right now,” wrote Shelton on Instagram, who also shared a video of their performance. “Congratulations [Gwen Stefani] on not one but two standing ovations for your Grand Ole Opry stage debut! That was an incredible moment to witness.”

In between songs, Stefani thanked the audience for the warm welcome. “I’m so nervous,” shared Stefani. “I’m so excited. This is one of those things that you don’t dream about if you’re me—and then all of a sudden I’m here with Blake Shelton. It’s a miracle. I’m so grateful. Thank you so much.”

Stefani’s performance marked her first time performing in person at the Opry. In May 2020, she performed remotely from Oklahoma. Most recently Shelton also joined Stefani during her final Las Vegas residency show for a performance of “Happy Anywhere.”

The couple is scheduled to return to their places on The Voice when season 22 premieres on Sept. 19, and will join fellow coaches John Legend and newcomer Camila Cabello. Shelton recently released his new ’90s country throwback single “No Body” and revealed his upcoming Honky Tonk Tour in 2023.

Photo: Grand Ole Opry, Photos by Chris Hollo