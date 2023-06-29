Disney+ Releases Teaser Trailer for Upcoming Tomorrow X Together Documentary

The first teaser trailer for Disney+’s new documentary, Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer, has just been released. The documentary film will explore the band’s experience on their first world tour, Act: Lovesick.

The Act: Lovesick tour began in July 2022 with Tomorrow X Together playing shows in Seoul, South Korea. After that, the tour moved to North America, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Japan.

The trailer for the new documentary begins by showcasing a Google search of Tomorrow X Together. Then, text pops up on the screen which reads, “4th Generation of K-pop Leader,” and “First Debut Album in Korea to Enter the Billboard 200.” Finally, the trailer states that the band’s record came in as “1st on Billboard 200 Albums.”

The teaser features images of the band rehearsing dance moves before they perform on huge stages. The trailer also teases the cities that the Act: Lovesick tour stopped in, including Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer will debut on Disney+ on July 28.

While discussing what’s next for the band with USA Today, singer Beomgyu stated, “Our world tour is still ongoing, so for the rest of our tour we’ll make lots of good memories with our ‘MOA.’ And we’re focusing on coming back with good music and a good new album.”

Tomorrow X Together has been very busy as of late, including releasing a new EP on January 27 titled The Name Chapter: Temptation. The Name Chapter: Temptation is broken into four separate versions, Daydream, Nightmare, Farewell, and Lullaby.

During an interview with W Magazine earlier this year, Tomorrow X Together discussed The Name Chapter: Temptation. Yeonjun told the outlet, “I think it’ll be best to explain this using our photos. The concept for this album is ‘temptation.’

“In the Daydream photos, we wanted to illustrate an image of someone forgetting about their dream and falling into temptation,” the rapper continued. “In Nightmare, we’re depicting a beautiful and fantastic nightmare as sugar, something sweet and colorful. In Farewell, we wanted to show the journey of leaving this Neverland of temptation to move to another star. It’s like us coming back to reality after overcoming these temptations. On the other hand, in Lullaby, we play the role of Peter Pan, and we become the temptation.”

(Photo Credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)