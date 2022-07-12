K-Pop Boy Band BTS to See New Disney Shows

Two giants of entertainment are finally collaborating: the kings of K-pop, BTS, and Walt Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+.

As confirmed by multiple sources, The Walt Disney Company and BTS’ management company, HYBE, have agreed to add five new titles to Disney+. So far, three of the five titles will feature the BTS band or some of the BTS band members.

Kicking things off, one of the forthecoming BTS movies will be a concert film from the boy band’s 2021 live performance at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. This particular concert was the first time the band interacted with fans in person in a post-pandemic world.

Another full-band Disney film is reported to be titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. “This original docu-series follows the incredible journey of 21st-century pop icons BTS,” Disney said in a statement. “With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts, and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter.”

The third BTS title will be a travel reality show that features V of BTS alongside other actors like Parasite star Woo-shik Choi.

Disney+ and HYBE’s partnership is part of the growing interest of Asia-Pacific content creators in western countries like the United States. For instance, it was near impossible to ignore the success of the South Korean survival drama, Squid Game, which became Netflix’s most-watched series in late 2021. Now, Disney+ is joining the push for Korean content in the States.

This news of the BTS/Disney+ collaboration comes after the announcement that BTS members have entered a new phase of their careers. Now, the BTS boys are focusing more on their individual careers. Originally called a “hiatus,” BTS management has since confirmed that the band is remaining together, but each member is now refocusing their energies on solo projects.

Photo Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS