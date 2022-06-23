Kacey Musgraves Reimagines Elvis’ Classic “Can’t Help Falling in Love”

After teasing the track in one of the film’s trailers, Kacey Musgraves’ rendition of Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love” is finally here – and it’s a tearjerker.

The cover will appear on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic that is set to hit theatres this weekend alongside Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” Eminem’s “The King and I,” and a handful of other star-studded cameos.

The country-pop songstress dropped the cover on Wednesday (June 22), which sees Musgraves’ airy vocals overtop a simple piano arrangement. The accompanying video features clips from the film, including a scene where Austin Butler’s Elvis says goodbye to his daughter Lisa Marie while boarding a plane. Another sneak peek shows glimpses of the budding relationship between Priscilla Presley and Elvis.

Earlier, Musgraves retweeted a video of herself as a child opening a present that had an Elvis Presley perfume inside with a beaming smile on her face. The tweet read, “tell us your [sic] an Elvis fan without telling us your [sic] an Elvis fan.”

With a history of Graceland-centered lyrics in her music, it’s safe to say Musgraves has an affinity for The King. Find her re-imagined version of the Elvis classic below.

Musgraves confirmed her spot on the soundtrack back in May with Luhrmann telling Variety that her contribution had “something to do with love.”

Speaking ahead of the film’s trailer debut back in February, Luhrmann told the press that the biopic was a “canvas” to explore U.S. society at the time of Elvis’ rise.

“In this modern era, the life of Elvis Presley could not be a better canvas on which to explore America in the Fifties, Sixties, Seventies,” he said. “It was 42 years, but that’s three great lives put into one. What’s extraordinary about it is that life is culturally at the center of the Fifties, socially the Sixties, and actually the Seventies.”

