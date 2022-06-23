Muse Cover Slipknot, Rage Against the Machine, Guns N’ Roses at Isle of Wight Festival

Muse delivered a metal-driven set during their headlining performance on the second night of the Isle of Wight festival, mixing in their own hits with some surprise covers from Slipknot, Rage Against the Machine, and Guns N’ Roses.

Playing through a 21-song set on June 19, the band sprinkled in hits as well as tracks from their upcoming ninth album Will of the People (Aug. 26). Mid-way through their set, Muse filtered in a heavy cover of Slipknot’s 2004 song “Duality,” off the nu-metal band’s third studio album Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses), as the outro to “Won’t Stand Down,” their first single off Will of the People.

Throughout their set, Muse also worked in Rage Against the Machine’s “Know Your Enemy” and AC/DC’s “Back in Black” into their song “Hysteria,” and Guns N’ Roses’ 1987 hit “Sweet Child O’ Mine” with “Plug In Baby,” and added an outro of Jimi Hendrix’s “Foxy Lady” riff to their 2006 song “Supermassive Black Hole.”

Muse is continuing a tour of festivals, with scheduled performances in Hungary, Denmark, and Spain and additional dates in Europe running through Oct. 28.



Photo: Warner Records