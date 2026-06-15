Mick Jagger Addresses the “Element of Truth” Behind the Beatles–Rolling Stones Feud

The Beatles and The Rolling Stones’ long-rumored feud had elements of both fact and fiction. During an appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Mick Jagger spoke about the bad blood speculation between the bands.

“I think there was an element of truth in it, but I think there was an element of PR in it, too,” Jagger said. “It was also London [versus] Liverpool, so it’s a bit like L.A. [and] New York. Obviously, that was a good talking point for press to get on.”

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In the decades since both bands’ rise, the members have stayed in touch. Back in 2023, Paul McCartney sang on a Stones track, which appeared on their LP Hackney Diamonds.

McCartney is back again on the band’s forthcoming album, Foreign Tongues, which is due out July 10.

“It’s kind of like a melodic rap song,” Jagger said of the track. “He plays really good. He’s really in the groove. Very different because on the last album, he played what was more or less a punk tune. This is more like a soul tune, kind of groove. He’s really got abilities to swap styles.”

What to Know About The Rolling Stones’ Forthcoming Album

Earlier this month, Jagger opened up about the process of making the Stones’ latest LP.

“Everything’s different because it’s, like, 60 years ago,” he said during an appearance on BBC Radio 2. “It’s not going to be the same.”

Even with that truth in mind, Ronnie Wood said that the vibes in the studio haven’t changed over the band’s decades together

“It’s always a laugh, always creative, That’s hard work in the studio because you got to get your part right in your mind enough to please the songwriter,” he said. “This album is Mick’s baby, really. He’s kind of been working on these tracks for a long time, just in a demo way.”

Speaking of Jagger, Wood said that his longtime bandmate’s lyrics “never cease to amaze me.”

“The way he plays with words and paints pictures consistently throughout the career of the band and then with this album, it’s phenomenal,” he said.

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