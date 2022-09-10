Meghan Trainor Balances Work and Motherhood on “Don’t I Make It Look Easy”

Balancing motherhood and work is a juggling act and one Meghan Trainor, who gave birth to her first child, son Riley, in 2021, experienced first-hand before writing “Don’t I Make It Look Easy.”

The anthemic pop ditty, co-written with Frederico Vindver and Mozella, peeks into the ups, the downs, and the in-betweens of finding a work-life balance and a sense of confidence that comes in the process—Don’t I make it look easy baby, when I do what I do? / I’m fooling you.

“When I started recording the album I was learning how to be a working mom,” said Trainor in a statement. “I very literally had my hands full with formula and toys, while also being in the studio writing and recording. I realized from the outside looking in I made this all look easy. Similar to how we only post the good moments on our social media, I thought, ‘Isn’t it silly that moms are supposed to have it all together?'”

She added, “My intention with this song is to let everyone out there know that even though they might be feeling overwhelmed, they’re doing a great job.”

On Trainor’s upcoming fourth album, Takin’ It Back, out Oct. 21, the songs follow a similar sonic pattern, doo-wop of her 2015 TITLE, and features what she calls her “core squad,” including Gian Stone, Federico Vindver, Sean Douglas, and her younger brother Justin working out of her own home studio.

Takin’ It Back Tracklist

Sensitive (ft. Scott Hoying) Made You Look Takin’ It Back Don’t I Make It Look Easy Shook Bad For Me (ft. Teddy Swims) Superwoman Rainbow Breezy ft. Theron Theron Mama Wanna Mambo (ft. Natti Natasha and Arturo Sandoval) Drama Queen While You’re Young Lucky Dance About It Final Breath

Photo: Lauren Dunn / BB Gun Press