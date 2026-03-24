Ronnie Dunn Reacts to Kacey Musgraves Dressing up As Him on Broadway

Ronnie Dunn knows how to take a joke. After Kacey Musgraves showed up to Robert’s Western World dressed up as one half of Brooks & Dunn, the latter man reacted to the spectacle on Instagram.

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“Damn, I look good!” Dunn commented on Musgraves’ post.

The hilarious situation started when Musgraves surprised a Nashville crowd by showing up on Broadway dressed as Dunn.

The singer went all out for her costume, donning near-perfect replicas of Dunn’s hair, sunglasses, outfit, and tattoos.

That wasn’t all, though. Musgraves also performed as Dunn, singing his duo’s hit, “Neon Moon”. The track wasn’t a new one for Musgraves, as she sang it with Brooks & Dunn on their 2019 Reboot album.

@_tayhendrix Kacey Musgraves as Ronnie Dunn performing Neon Moon at Robert’s Western World kaceymusgraves robertswesternsworld nashville countrymusic brooksanddunn @kaceymusgraves @Brooks & Dunn @Robert’s Western World ♬ original sound – Taylor Hendrix

Musgraves showed off her costume on Instagram, sharing a video of herself strutting towards the camera in her full Dunn get-up.

The clip, which was set to Brooks & Dunn’s “Play Something Country”, also referenced Musgrave’s latest single, “Dry Spell”.

“Omw to end your dry spell… as @ronniedunn,” Musgraves wrote alongside the clip. In the comments, the singer joked, “btw ronnie did nothing to deserve this.”

Kacey Musgraves’ Next Chapter

Musgraves’ hilarious bit came shortly after she released “Dry Spell,” the first single off her forthcoming album, Middle of Nowhere.

“I was craving humor again. That was a big part of earlier albums, and then I maybe purposefully steered away from that, just so I didn’t paint myself into some sort of bumper sticker lane,” Musgraves told NPR of the single. “And then life happens: There’s a divorce album, Golden Hour is its own thing. Deeper Well is pretty introspective, kind of calm, and therapeutic. And then now we’re here.”

“I find the human condition pretty hilarious. I feel like the universe has a pretty killer sense of humor, so I just find a lot of humor in the everyday,” she added. “… I feel like we need to laugh more in this modern, crazy time.”

While there’s a lot of humor in the song, on a serious note, the track made Musgraves realize that she doesn’t “need anyone to be happy.”

“Now whatever I do choose to put back into my life, whether it’s friends, opportunities, relationships, it can be because it actually really serves me, because now I know I’m freaking good without it,” she said. “So there’s a confidence that comes with that, kind of a clarity.”

Middle of Nowhere is due out May 1.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic