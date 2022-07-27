Not only is Kane Brown one of the biggest names in country music, but he’s also one of the biggest names in music. Period.

The superstar songwriter and performer released his latest work on the way to global takeover on Tuesday (July 26), the new music video for his latest single, “Grand.”

Brown previewed the release on Twitter earlier in the week, writing to his nearly two million fans on the social media platform: “Grand music video premiere 7/26 @8pm ct followed by live Afterparty @YouTubemusic.”

The new single has a definite rap sensibility. Part-singing, part-rhythmic delivery, Brown delivers a strong performance on the new single. Additionally, the new video features a big lightship, digital-style visuals, and more intricate production. Brown shows swagger and a versatility that is likely only to show more as his career unfolds.

Brown, who was a recent American Songwriter cover star, has released two LPs to date and there is a third on the way, he recently announced.

The “Weekend” singer posted on social media last week that he will be releasing his next LP, Different Man, in the fall, on September 9. Fans, Brown says, can pre-order the new album, which will be his third studio LP, starting July 22.

(Check out our Behind the Song feature with Brown on his hit, “Weekend,” HERE.)

Brown took to Twitter to share the news, along with a little video clip, writing simply, “Different Man. 9/9. Preorder on Friday.”

The news doesn’t come as a huge surprise to us here at American Songwriter, as in our recent interview, Brown hinted at more music in the works. For our cover story, he told us, “The third album I’m doing right now, I’ve definitely taken my time and made sure of the songs that I want on there. Some I kicked off and put back on and kicked off again and now they’re back on.”

“Grand” is the most recent drop as he prepares for his next solo album. Check out the new music video here below.