Kane Brown to Become the First Male Country Artist to Perform on the VMAs

Kane Brown is set to perform “Grand,” the latest single from his upcoming third studio album Different Man, at the MTV Video Music Awards later this month. The performance will mark the first time a male country artist has performed on the show, which launched back in 1984.

As reported by Billboard, Kacey Musgraves performed “Star-crossed” on the show in 2021 and Taylor Swift performed on the show a number of times while she was a core country artist (including that infamous Kanye West interruption), but no male country artist has ever graced the VMA stage.

This year’s show will be broadcast live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Brown will perform “Grand” from the Toyota Stage. This marks Toyota’s fourth year as an exclusive sponsor of VMA remote performances. Brown’s performance will utilize mixed-reality technology powered by The Famous Group which also worked on the Super Bowl, MLB All-Star Game, and NFL Wild Card Slime Game on Nickelodeon.

Fans will go on a journey from New York to New Jersey in a Toyota Corolla Cross with Brown’s hit “Be Like That” serving as the soundtrack, leading into his performance at the awards show.

This isn’t the first time Brown has made news at the VMAs. He was the only country artist to receive a 2021 VMA nomination for his hit “Worldwide Beautiful.”

Different Man is set for release on September 9. Brown’s first two studio albums, Kane Brown and Experiment, both topped the Country Albums charts while Experiment also topped the all-genre Billboard 200.

Photo by Alex Alvga