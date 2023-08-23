Who’s Performing and How to Watch the 2023 MTV ‘Video Music Awards’

It’s almost time to herald the art of the music video with this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The ceremony is set to take place on Tuesday, September 12 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The star-studded list of performers has already been released, but other information – like who is hosting – is being kept close to the chest by producers.

Videos by American Songwriter

While we wait for more details to come out about the 2023 VMAs, learn how to tune into the festivities, below.

How to Watch the 2023 VMAs

If you are still one of the intrepid cable owners, you can tune into the show live on MTV at 8 p.m. ET. If you have gone to the streaming side, you can find the broadcast on Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo and fuboTV, and Paramount+.

Prior to September 12, you can revisit past stellar VMA performances from MTV’s website, HERE.

Who is Performing?

At the VMAs, it’s all about the performances. Countless musicians have made their mark on that stage and this year’s group is just as promising.

Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, and Stray Kids are among this year’s performers. This will be Karol G and Stray Kids’ first VMA performance. Måneskin made their debut last year with a performance of “Supermodel.”

Read more about this year’s performers in the related story, below.

[RELATED: Demi Lovato, Karol G to Perform at MTV ‘Video Music Awards’]

Who is Nominated?

Among the top nominees for this year’s VMAs are Taylor Swift (who has eight nominations), SZA (who has six), Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sam Smith (who all have five).

Video of the Year nominees includes Cyrus (for “Flowers”), Swift (for “Anti-Hero”), SZA (for “Kill Bill”), Rodrigo (for “Vampire”), Minaj (for “Super Freaky Girl”), Doja Cat for (“Attention”), and Smith and Petras (for “Unholy”).

Among the Best New Artist nominees are GloRilla, Ice Spice, Kaliii, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress, and Renee Rapp.

Voting will open on September 1 and end on September 12. Cast your vote for your favorite artists on vote.mtv.com.

Photo: Francis Delacroix / ***Provided by Nadia Ali of Arista Recordings / Sony PR