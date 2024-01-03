Watch Kane Brown’s Daughters Put on an Adorable “Sister Duo” Performance of Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off”

Besides holding numerous awards and having a prosperous music career, Kane Brown is also married to Katelyn Brown and has two daughters, Kingsley Rose, 4, and Kodi Jane, 2. While sharing their love for each other, Kane and Katelyn also shared the stage when they performed their hit song “Thank God” at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. And showing that their musical talents are a family trait, Katelyn recently shared a video of their children covering a famous Taylor Swift song.

Videos by American Songwriter

Starting 2024 off right, Katelyn posted a video on her Instagram that showed her two daughters singing “Shake It Off.” Standing on their home basketball court, the girls fashioned their own stage using pads. With microphones in hand, the duo poured their hearts out for future fans.

Gaining over 60,000 likes, fans of Katelyn and Kane loved the video. Comments included, “They both are going to sing to when they grow up. Like daddy and mom. So sweet.” Another person added, “Soon to come ‘Brown Family Album’. So cute!!!”

Kane Brown Reveals His Secret Weapon

With two children and another one on the way, Kane has consistently praised his wife for supporting his dreams and making his career possible. Back in February 2022, the singer prepared to finish his tour when he took a moment to remember his wife. He wrote, “Two babies at the house while I’m on the road for the last month and still holding the fort down. Your basically super woman and I just wanted you and let everyone else know how appreciative I am of you! My rockstar.”

As mentioned above, Katelyn is more than a wife and mother as she also performs with Kane. With fans wanting a duet for years, their song “Thank God” gained high praise. Keeping with his authentic style, the singer insisted she was the secret to it all. “I keep telling everybody she’s my secret weapon, but this song is just, like, us. I feel like it’s any relationship song or anybody that’s married or going to get married just knows. It’s like, ‘God put you in my life for a reason.'”

Meeting at one of his concerts in 2016, Kane and Katelyn continue to dominate not just marriage and parenthood but the music industry as well. And the family is only getting bigger.

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)