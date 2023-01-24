Kansas Announces Massive 2023-24 Tour

As the old saying goes: when you see a fork in the road, take it.

Well, the legendary prog rock band, Kansas, is doing just that. As the band approaches the 50th anniversary of their formation, they’ve decided to hit the road for a massive tour—Another Fork in the Road Tour.

The upcoming dates kick off this summer on June 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. However, the band is also set to play previously announced Kansas Classics gigs ahead of that start date. The 50th anniversary tour concludes on January 28, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” said Kansas guitarist and founding member Richard Williams in a statement. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftovertureand Point of Know Return, the valleys of the ’90s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years; there have been several forks in the road of that journey.”

The band recently released a new triple-disc collection, Another Fork in the Road—50 Years of Kansas, available HERE.

“I’m incredibly excited about the 50th anniversary,” said lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. “I tell people I’m not allowed to create a setlist, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of Kansas but also some songs that haven’t been performed live in decades.”

Pre-sale for the tour begins Wednesday (January 25) via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. local time using the code SOUND. General ticket sales begin on Friday (January 27). Tickets are also available via StubHub.

03/11 – Tampa, FL @ Busch Gardens *

03/17 – Shawnee, OK @ Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center *

03/23 – Winterhaven, CA @ Quechan Casino *

03/24 – Pala, CA @ Pala Casino *

03/25 – Queen Creek, AZ @ The Good Life Festival *

04/01 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort * #

04/20 – Marion, IL @ Marion Cultural & Civic Center *

04/22 – Forrest City, AR @ EACC Fine Arts Center *

05/19 – Decatur, IL @ The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater *

05/21 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *

06/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

06/03 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric Baltimore

06/09 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

06/10 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

06/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre

06/17 – Detroit, MI @ Fisher Theatre

06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

07/01 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

07/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

07/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall

07/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

07/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

07/21 – Wausau, WI @ The Grand Theater

07/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

07/27 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

07/29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox Theatre

08/04 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

08/05 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

08/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

08/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/25 – Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre

08/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

09/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theater

09/09 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

09/12 – Boise, ID @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

09/20 – TBA

09/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

09/24 – El Paso, TX @ The Plaza Theatre

10/12 – Worcester, MA @ The Hanover Theatre

10/13 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

10/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

10/21 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10/26 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center/23 – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

10/27 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

11/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

11/04 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

12/01 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

12/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

01/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

01/13 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

01/19 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

01/20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

01/27 – Melbourne, FL @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

01/28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

* = “Kansas Classics” set

# = with Blue Oyster Cult

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images