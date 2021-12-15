Primus Announces More Rush Tribute Tour Dates for 2022

The Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling band Primus, which features the standout bassist Les Claypool, has announced an extension of its Rush Tribute Tour with dates extending well into 2022.

The California-born experimental rock band took to social media to announce the new gigs, writing on Twitter, “Primus ‘A Tribute To Kings’ 2022, paying homage to @rushtheband. Special guests @BATTLES, @_blackmountain_ , & @theblackangels. Pre-sale & VIP on sale TODAY, 12pm local time. Code KINGS22. Public on-sale is this Fri, 12/17 @ 10 am local time. More info primusville.com“

The tour, which follows a group of Rush tribute dates in 2021, will span April to June and begin in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, hitting a number of major cities, from New Orleans and Miami to Nashville, Toronto, Washington D.C., Vancouver B.C., and Las Vegas.

Claypool, who is known as one of the world’s best bass players, talked about his love for the Prog Rock icons, Rush, in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying:

“Hemispheres was my first concert. Little 14-year-old guy who just threw up in the parking lot from drinking three Löwenbräus, having my mind blown by watching these guys do their thing.”

And according to Jam Base, the band is set to play Rush’s seminal 1977 album, A Farewell To Kings, as well as a set of original songs at all 46 dates along the way.

Tickets for the upcoming shows will go on sale Friday (December 17) and can be found by visiting the band’s website HERE.

Primus, which formed in El Sobrante, California, released its debut album, Frizzle Fry, in 1990. Famously, the band has also written the theme song for the famed cartoon comedy series, South Park.

In 1995, the band released the album, Tales from the Punchbowl, which received a Grammy nomination for the single, “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver.” Check out tracks from the band below before getting your tickets!

FULL PRIMUS 2022 TOUR DATES:

April 15 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion *

April 16 – San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre *

April 19 – Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre *

April 20 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders KC *^

April 22 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre *^

April 23 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee *

April 25 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre*

April 27 – New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theatre *^

April 30 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall, Von Braun Center *

May 03 – Miami Beach, Fla. @ The Fillmore *

May 04 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Mahaffey Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Arts *

May 06 – North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center *

May 07 – Saint Augustine, Fla. @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

May 09 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium *

May 10 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theatre *

May 13 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall +

May 14 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall +

May 16 – Montreal, Quebec @ L’Olympia +

May 17 – Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre +

May 18 – Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre *

May 20 – Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre *

May 21 – Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater *

May 22 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount *

May 24 – Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre *

May 25 – Bethlehem, Pa. @ The Wind Creek Event Center *

May 27 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa *

May 28 – LaFayette, N.Y. @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

May 30 – Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall *

May 31 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

June 02 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Harris Pavilion *^

June 03 – Saint Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre *

June 04 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts +

June 06 – Regina, Saskatchewan @ Conexus Arts Centre – Capital Auto Theatre +

June 07 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ TCU Place – Sid Buckwold Theatre +

June 09 – Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Event Centre, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino +

June 10 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Expo Centre +

June 12 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Orpheum +

June 14 – Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield ~

June 15 – Redding, Calif. @ Redding Civic Auditorium ~

June 17 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium ~

June 18 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino ~

June 19 – San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic ~

June 21 – Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Arlington Theatre ~

June 23 – Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium ~

June 24 – Long Beach, Calif. @ Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center ~

June 25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ~^

Feature photo courtesy Prospect PR