Lindsey Buckingham Releases New Single, “Scream,” Ahead of New Self-Titled LP

Today (September 1), famed guitarist, Lindsey Buckingham, released his newest single, “Scream,” from his forthcoming self-titled LP, which is set for release on September 17.

Check out the song here:

Buckingham, a nimble guitarist who also begins a new tour today, is the former lead player for the Hall of Fame rock ‘n’ roll band, Fleetwood Mac. He was ranked No. 100 in Rolling Stone magazine’s 2011 list of ”The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.” He’s also set to go on tour (dates below).

The 71-year-old artist’s new single is the third he’s released from his upcoming record. Other tracks on the album, which is Buckingham’s first solo project since 2011, include “I Don’t Mind” and “On The Wrong Side.”

“Everything on the record is me, for better or worse. Many of the songs on this album are about the work and discipline it takes in maintaining a long-term relationship. Some of them are more about the discipline and some of them are more about the perks. ‘Scream’ is about the perks. It felt very celebratory and it was also very, very simple and short. To the point. It didn’t evolve into some huge thing. It made its case and got the hell out. It just seemed like a good place to start the album, somehow. It’s very upbeat and very optimistic and very positive. It’s a celebration of an aspect of life,” Buckingham said in a press release.

Buckingham is also featured on the new Halsey song, “Darling.”

Lindsey Buckingham’s US Tour Dates:

9/1/2021 The Pabst Theater – Milwaukee, WI

9/3/2021 Mystic Lake – Mystic Showroom – Prior Lake, MN

9/4/2021 Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center – New Buffalo, MI

9/7/2021 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall – Munhall, PA

9/8/2021 Riviera Theatre – North Tonawanda, NY

9/9/2021 The Academy of Music – Northampton, MA

9/11/2021 The Chevalier Theater – Medford, MA

9/12/2021 The Music Hall – Portsmouth, NH

9/14/2021 Warner Theatre – Washington, DC

9/16/2021 The Town Hall – New York, NY

9/18/2021 Tropicana Casino & Resort – Atlantic City, NJ

9/19/2021 Santander Performing Arts Center – Reading, PA

9/21/2021 Knight Theatre – Charlotte, NC

9/22/2021 Woodruff Arts Center – Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA

9/24/2021 Bijou Theatre – Knoxville, TN

9/26/2021 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

9/27/2021 Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

9/29/2021 King Center for the Performing Arts – Melbourne, FL

9/30/2021 Parker Playhouse – Fort Lauderdale, FL

12/2/2021 The Theatre at Ace Hotel – Los Angeles, CA

12/3/2021 Magnolia Performing Arts Center – El Cajon, CA

12/5/2021 Fox Tucson Theatre – Tucson, AZ

12/8/2021 The Paramount Theatre For the Performing arts – Austin, TX

12/9/2021 Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX

12/11/2021 Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TX

12/13/2021 Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL

12/15/2021 Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

12/17/2021 The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

12/18/2021 Orpheum Theatre – Wichita, KS

12/20/2021 Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO

UK/EU TOUR DATES:

5/17/22 – Dublin, IE – Helix

5/19/22 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

5/21/22 – Liverpool, UK – Philharmonic

5/22/22 – London, UK – Palladium

5/24/22 – Ghent, BE – Capitole

5/25/22 – Paris, FR – La Cigale

5/26/22 – Utrecht, NL – Tivolivrendenburg

5/28/22 – Berlin, DE – Theater am Potsdamer Platz

5/30/22 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus

5/31/22 – Oslo, NO – Folketeateret