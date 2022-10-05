Kanye West in War of Words with Prominent Fashion Editor Following White Lives Matter Shirt

Remember when Kanye West traded on talent and not sensationalism?

In the former artist’s latest stunt, West has taken on fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson (whose sister is the popular Pacific Northwest rapper, DoNormaal).

Gabriella criticized West’s choice of wearing White Lives Matter t-shirts during a recent fashion engagement at the Paris Fashion Week on Monday (October 3), saying, “The T-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence.”

While Gabriella was one of many voices to critique West and his latest Yeezy collection, the “Through the Wire” rapper took the high road (not) and lashed out at Gabriella in an Instagram post.

One of West’s posts showed a full photo of Gabriella, who has overseen editorial features for Vogue and other publications, grinning into the camera, wearing a long brown trench coat, boots, and a blue bag. To which West captioned, “This is not a fashion person.”

Added West, who earlier this year got into another war of words with Daily Show host Trevor Noah, “You speak on Ye Ima speak on you, ask Trevor Noah.”

West then posted a cropped photo of Gabriella, focused in on her shoes, writing, “I KNOOOOOOW ANNA HAAAATES THESE BOOTS,” most likely implying Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Gabriella had posted a video on her own Instagram account of one of West’s models, who is Black, walking the runway in Paris wearing the White Lives Matter long-sleeve shirt, which Gabriella called “indefensible behavior.” West also wore a similar shirt.

Wrote Gabriella the day of the fashion show, “I guess I get what he tried to do — he thought it was duchampian. It wasn’t. It didn’t land and it was deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous.”

She continued, “The tshirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence. There is no excuse, there is no art here. As we all work through the trauma of this moment, especially those of us who suffered in that room, let’s have some grace for one another.”

West added another post, mocking Gabriella, sharing a screenshot of text messages with “Mowalola,” which is likely designer Mowalola Ogunlesi, who asked West to have a “real conversation about the tee” with Gabriella, instead of insulting her. Then, in his next post, West wrote, “EVERYONE’S GOT A RIGHT TO AN OPINION RIGHT THERE’S MINE.”

But Gabriella wasn’t alone in her criticism. Supermodel Gigi Hadid condemned West’s treatment of the fashion editor, writing, “[Gabriella is] one of the most important voices in our industry. And could school that disgraceful man in more ways than he knows.”

Hadid also called West a “bully and a joke.”

In addition, Kendall Jenner, who is the sister of West’s now-ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, supported Jaden Smith, artist, and son of actor Will Smith, walking out of West’s show. Jaden said he “had to dip” on the Yeezy display. Jenner backed the choice.

Wrote Jaden, “I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out. Black Lives Matter”

On Tuesday (October 4), West updated fans on the situation, after clearing his Instagram of old posts, by sharing that he had a meeting with his “SISTER” Gabriella for two hours, adding (in all caps),

“WE TOOK PICS AND I WAS INSTRUCTED TO NOT POST THEM

“IT FELT LIKE SHE WAS BEING USED LIKE TREVOR NOAH AND OTHER BLACK PEOPLE TO SPEAK ON MY EXPRESSION

“SHE EXPRESSED THAT HER COMPANY DID NOT INSTRUCT HER TO SPEAK ON MY T SHIRT EXPRESSION

“WE APOLOGIZED TO EACH OTHER FOR THE WAY WE MADE EACH OTHER FEEL. WE ACTUALLY GOT ALONG AND HAVE BOTH EXPERIENCED THE FIGHT FOR ACCEPTANCE IN A WORLD THAT’S NOT OUR OWN.”

“SHE DISAGREED I DISAGREED WE DISAGREED

“AT LEAST WE BOTH LOVE FERDIE AND FASHION.”

In a new update, West posted in response to Gigi Hadid commenting on his feud. (See below)

What do you think about this ongoing feud? Let us know in the comments below.



(Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)