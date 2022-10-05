Janet Jackson to Release 25th Anniversary Edition of Sixth Album ‘The Velvet Rope’

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of her sixth album, The Velvet Rope, Janet Jackson is releasing a Deluxe Edition of the album 25 years to the day of its original release on Oct. 7.

Released on Oct. 7, 1997, The Velvet Rope, co-written and produced by Jackson, along with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album explored themes of feminine sexuality from a black woman’s perspective, in addition to mental health and domestic violence on “Go Deep,” which reached No. 1 on the Dance Club Songs chart, “Together Again,” “I Get Lonely,” “Every Time,” and “Got ‘Til It’s Gone,” featuring Joni Mitchell and Q-Tip—which earned the Grammy Award for Best Music Video, Short Form.

The Deluxe Edition of the album features 10 bonus tracks available on streaming platforms for the first time, including B-sides and remixes of rarities like”Accept Me” and “God’s Stepchild,” in addition to remixes—previously available on CD only—like Timbaland and Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott’s remix of “Go Deep,” Teddy Riley’s TNT Remix of “I Get Lonely” featuring BLACKstreet, and the J. Dilla (Ummah Jay Dee) remix of “Got ‘Til It’s Gone.”

‘The Velvet Rope’

Club mixes of various tracks by David Morales & Frankie Knuckles, Tony Moran, Jason Nevins, and Tony Humphries, and Masters at Work, are also featured on the new edition.

On Oct. 7, remastered versions of Jackson’s videos for “Go Deep,” “I Get Lonely,” “You,” “Got ‘Til It’s Gone,” and “Together Again [Deeper Remix]” will also be available in HD for the first time on YouTube.

The Velvet Rope: Deluxe Edition Track List

Component 1

1. Interlude -Twisted Elegance

2. Velvet Rope [feat. Vanessa-Mae]

3. You

4. Got ‘Til It’s Gone [feat. Q-Tip & Joni Mitchell]

5. Interlude – Speaker Phone

6. My Need

7. Interlude – Fasten Your Seatbelts

8. Go Deep

9. Free Xone

10. Interlude – Memory

11. Together Again

12. Interlude – Online

13. Empty

14. Interlude – Full

15. What About

16. Every Time

17. Tonight’s The Night

18. I Get Lonely

19. Rope Burn

20. Anything

21. Interlude – Sad

22. Special

23. Can’t Be Stopped

24. Accept Me [Bonus Track] *

25. God’s Stepchild [Bonus Track] *

Component 2

1. I Get Lonely (TNT Remix Edit) with BLACKstreet *

2. Got ‘Til It’s Gone (Ummah Jay Dee’s Revenge Mix) *

3. Go Deep (Timbaland/Missy Remix) featuring Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott *

4. Together Again (Jimmy Jam Deeper Mix) *

5. Every Time (Jam & Lewis Disco Mix)

6. I Get Lonely (Jam & Lewis Feel My Bass Mix) *

7. Got ‘Til It’s Gone (David Morales & Frankie Knuckles Def Club Mix) *

8. Together Again (Tony Moran 12″ Club Mix) *

9. Go Deep (Masters at Work Thunder Mix) *

10. Together Again (Tony Humphries Club Mix Edit)

11. I Get Lonely (Jason vs. Janet The Club Remix)

12. Go Deep (Masters At Work Vocal Deep Disco Dub)

13. Got ‘Til It’s Gone (Armand Van Helden Bonus Beats)

* new to streaming

Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC