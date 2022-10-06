Lauryn Hill’s Daughter, Bob Marley’s Granddaughter, Selah Marley Talks Wearing White Lives Matter T-Shirt—“You Can Not Bully Me”

Lauryn Hill’s daughter, Selah Marley, wore one of Kanye West’s White Lives Matter t-shirts at his recent YZY SZN 9 fashion show presentation and experienced some backlash.

The young model, who is also the granddaughter of the legendary artist Bob Marley, is making no apologies.

The 23-year-old musical progeny heard her fair share of criticism after wearing the shirt in Paris, on Monday (October 3), when she walked into the fashion show wearing the shirt, which has been loudly criticized by activists and entertainers, alike. Critics say the design is dismissive of the Black Lives Matter movement, which itself was created in the wake of police brutality against Blacks.

Selah talked about the backlash on Instagram earlier this week, saying she would not adhere to bullies.

She wrote, “The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of yall are stuck in a hive mind mentality. You do what the group tells you to do & think what the group tells you to think. Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you all into such a panic that you will do whatever it takes to force them back into the box that you feel they should exist in.”

She added, “The victim becomes the victimizer. You can not bully me, manipulate me, or coax me into silence. Nor will you bully me into being who you want me to be. I don’t care how many tweets you make, DMs you send, or articles you write. Throughout all of the chaos, I have yet to speak on my experience. If you know me, you know that nothing I do is without deep thought & intention. Wait til you hear what I have to say.”

She also shared a screenshot of a text message she sent to West, saying she wanted to “continue that conversation” about the shirt, adding, “I love taking risks & embracing freedom, but in this case, I think we can continue to discuss the depth behind our decisions to show the purity of our intentions & provide healing to our community.”

She finished the text, writing, “Let’s keep this going—in a healthy way ♥️.”

West, who has collaborated with Lauryn Hill in the past and has a song named “Selah” on a prior LP, responded to the 23-year-old’s screenshot to his Stories.

