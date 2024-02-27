Kanye West Puts Adidas on Blast, Says Sneaker Brand Is Suing Him for $250 Million

Kanye West is putting his former brand partner Adidas on blast. The rapper is telling his side of the story after claiming Adidas is suing him. According to West, Adidas is selling faux versions of his YZY shoe line.

According to West, Adidas has made the shoes without his involvement. West claims that the shoe company is putting out products that he has not approved. West took to social media to explain his side of things.

“Let me explain really clearly to you guys what’s happening with Adidas. Not only are they putting out fake color ways that are not approved, they’re suing me for $ 250 million,” West said on Instagram. While he didn’t go into the exact specifics, West says he feels betrayed by the company.

According to the rapper, Adidas is using their previous contract with him to their advantage. He shared his feelings.

“They’re also not paying me for these shoes that they’re putting out that have my name on it. They’re using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to rape an artist, one of y’all favorite artists, right in front of y’all in broad daylight,” West said.

Kanye West is Surviving

Previously in an interview with TMZ, West detailed how he survived the loss of his partnership with the shoe brand. He said he persevered despite everything. He said, “I’m gonna be honest with y’all: I was two months from going bankrupt, really… And we survived. We survived through the cancellation.”

He continued, “They got the right to their opinion. I got the right to my opinion. You understand what I’m saying? We all have the right to our opinions but so many people will lose their jobs, lose their careers for taking the steps that we took. We went down for like a year and a half.”

On social media, West issued a call to his fans not to buy the product. “Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys I never made these color ways I’m not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me,” he wrote.

He urged his fans to support him in the face of the potential legal troubles with the shoe brand. He said, “All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T shirt or the color of my hat but when yall see me have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company rape one of your heroes in real life don’t nobody say nothing or do nothing.”

West continued, “As far as the system goes What yall gone do now Take my album down again Freeze my accounts again Threaten people to not work with me again All the new non approved 350’s are cooorny.”