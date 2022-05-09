Kanye West Shares Nostalgic Video for “Life of the Party”

Kanye West has shared a new video for his Donda track, “Life of the Party.” The André 3000 collaboration appeared on the deluxe version of the album after being leaked by Drake during a radio guest appearance.

The video for the track brings early photos of the rapper to life using deepfake technology. A younger version of Ye appears to perform the verses while wearing a selection of certain clothing – a nod to West’s Balenciaga-engineered Yeezy Gap collection that arrived in conjunction with the video.

Portions of the new video appeared in a TV commercial for the collection’s launch. Watch it below.

West first previewed “Life of the Party” during his Donda listening party in Las Vegas last year. Soon after, Drake played a snippet of the track in a guest mix for Sirius XM’s Sound 42. In the snippet, West digs at Drake rapping, I put Virgil and Drake on the same text, and it wasn’t about the matching Arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress. Just told these grown mean stop it with the funny shit.

He then added, “Thought we was the new Abu Dhabi. Told Drake don’t play with me on GD and he sent that message to everybody. So if I hit you with a ‘WYD’, you better hit me with, ‘Yessir, I’m writing everything you need.'”

Following the leak, André 3000 claimed he was unaware of the allusion to Drake saying, “The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it. It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists I love are going back and forth.”

He then went on to say he wanted to be featured on Drake’s newest studio album, Certified Lover Boy, and that he respected both artists equally. The video for “Life of the Party” doesn’t feature the former Outkast member’s verse.

Drake and West subsequently squashed their beef in November of last year. The pair co-hosted a benefit concert in Los Angeles titled “Free Larry Hoover.”

