Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Thoughts on Returning to ‘American Idol’ To Replace Katy Perry

While loving her time on American Idol, Katy Perry officially ended her time on the show Sunday night. Helping discover numerous singers along the way, Perry celebrated her departure with a stunning performance. But since her announcement, the producers have worked to find her replacement. There have been rumors that Jelly Roll, Meghan Trainor, and Jon Bon Jovi might be the newest judge to sit alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. But what about former judge Jennifer Lopez? The hitmaker recently discussed the possibility of her return to American Idol.

For five seasons, Lopez sat at the judge’s table and helped showcase the talents of winners like Scotty McCreery, Caleb Johnson, and Trent Harmon. With her having a great deal of knowledge about the show, she recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to share her thoughts about returning. She admitted, “Not this year. Maybe next year. I don’t know. I really feel like I did it, and it was a great time in my life.”

Although sharing her thoughts on a resurgence on American Idol, a source once claimed the producers would ask her to come back. In February, an insider revealed, “A return from the past is on the cards. J.Lo will be asked to come back. When people come back, things work… people like nostalgia, and people like Jen. It would be a big get to get her back.”

Fans Continue To Support Jennifer Lopez Despite Negative Press

While fans continue to share their picks on who should replace Perry, the insiders noted how many stars want the job. “There are a lot of people who want this job, everyone will be considered, and they have a long time to figure it out.”

Gaining some negative press over the last few weeks, fans rallied around Lopez with comments reading, “Apparently she’s smart enough to not be affected by all the media hype and all negativity she’s been getting I think she’s a warrior and carries the load well. I wish her growth in the areas needed, and spiritual enlightenment with truth which is what we all need.” Another person concluded, “Genuine humility, passion for one’s craft, and staying grounded despite success are key to making a meaningful impact and maintaining a fulfilling career.”

