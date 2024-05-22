Katy Perry Likens ‘American Idol’ Winner Abi Carter to the One Artist She Believes Is “The Best Singer of Our Generation”

On Sunday, American Idol announced Abi Carter as the winner of season 22. While the competition featured top singers like Jack Blocker and Will Moseley, the night featured more than performances as it marked the end for judge Katy Perry. Spending several years on the show, Perry announced her exit, hoping to get back into the recording studio. With the singer performing one last time, she recently discussed her time on the show and pointed to the one artist she considered “the best singer of our generation.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Given the amount of hit songs Perry produced over the years, her words carry a great deal of weight in the music industry. Taking a moment to honor the American Idol winner, she told Extra, “I think she was authentic, I think she was humble, I think she was singing with an angelic frequency. The way that she sang from the heart and the cry and the crackle, it was just like, whoa. This is a whole ‘nother voice.”

Remembering the last time she offered such praise for another singer, Perry insisted, “The voice is unlike anything I’ve heard in pop music. The last time I said that, I said that about Ariana Grande when she went on The Ellen (DeGeneres) Show. I was like, ‘Oh this girl is the best singer of our generation.’ So, I don’t say that lightly.”

[RELATED: Emotions Flow as Katy Perry Delivers Her Roaring Final ‘American Idol’ Performance, Shares Duet With Jack Blocker]

Katy Perry Shares To Person Who Should Replace Her On ‘American Idol’

While leaving a massive hole in American Idol, many fans including Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have wondered who will take her place come next season. With only rumors for now, Perry did offer the producers some advice as to who she would pick. Speaking with E! News back in April, the hitmaker said, “I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show. I was convinced at anything he said.”

Continuing to praise Jelly Roll, Perry added, “He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything … To have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!”

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)