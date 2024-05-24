‘American Idol’ Fans Petition To Bring Back Simon Cowell as Katy Perry’s Replacement

Although fans watched as singers like Will Moseley battled their way through season 22 of American Idol, the main story of the season revolved around Katy Perry. Having spent seven years on the show, Perry announced she would be leaving after the season finale. And although Abi Carter ended up becoming the next American Idol, the night seemed to revolve around Perry. While sharing her excitement over Carter’s win, fans have continuously wondered who would take her spot come next season. With numerous names suggested, one fan pointed to a former judge who wasn’t afraid to speak their mind.

Sharing a post on Twitter, one fan decided to call for the return of one of the original judges, Simon Cowell. “Bring back someone truthful and mean like Simon Cowell was. Make American Idol great again!” Although American Idol welcomed numerous judges to the show over the seasons, Cowell’s honesty continues to echo throughout the show’s history. Not afraid to share his thoughts on contestants, Cowell became famous for his brute nature.

Bring back somone truthful and mean like Simon Cowell was. Make American Idol great again! #AmericanIdol — Facts matter (@1800factsmatter) May 6, 2024

Another fan stated, “Bring back Simon Cowell.” While other users pointed to the Cowell-era as American Idol’s prime years, tweeting “American Idol was better when Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell were the judges. Then it was about all about the vocals.”

Katy Perry Offers Her Thoughts On Her Replacement On ‘American Idol’

Sharing her own thoughts on who should replace her on American Idol, Perry decided not to drop any names but focus on their character. “I hope it’s someone fearless. I hope it’s someone that doesn’t mince their words, maybe someone a little polarizing just like myself. There’s a lot of people that’s like, ‘She’s awful! She should go!’ And there’s a lot of people that are like, ‘She speaks her mind! She’s authentic!’ Whatever, you can’t win ’em all. I think it’s actually better not to win ’em all because that means you actually have a point of view.”

Discussing her last performance on the season finale of American Idol, Perry recalled her unique dress. “I thought a good way to honor my time here would be to put the top 24 of each season on my skirt so they were all there. It was a fun surprise because I was raising up and you just saw more and more contestants.”

As for her years on the show, Perry insisted it helped her draw closer to America. “I believe in humanity. I believe in the American Dream. I think this show, it’s like one of the last standing examples of a united front, American Dream, people coming from all places, all different beliefs, coming together.”

