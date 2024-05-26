In Honor of Memorial Day: 3 of the Best Country Songs About Soldiers

On Memorial Day, we honor those who lost their lives fighting in the line of duty. In our opinion, one of the best ways to honor someone’s memory is through the use of music. If you’re looking for songs to help honor soldiers on Memorial Day, check out the three country tracks, below.

3 Country Songs About Soldiers

1. “American Soldier” (Toby Keith)

Toby Keith was a powerful voice in the realm of patriotic country songs. Some would argue he led the charge. As such, we had to include one of his songs on this list. We’ve chosen “American Solider.” In this song, Keith highlighted what he believes to be the main characteristic of our men and women in uniform: their selflessness.

I’m an American soldier, an American

Beside my brothers and my sisters

I will proudly take a stand

When liberty’s in jeopardy

I will always do what’s right

2. “Travelin’ Solider” (The Chicks)

When thinking about country songs about soldiers, it’s hard to not keep “Travelin’ Soldier” at the top of your mind. Written by Bruce Robison and popularized by The Chicks, this song tells the heartwarming story of a young girl who falls for a Vietnam soldier. Though he doesn’t make it back, she’s left holding onto the love they shared. We’d be impressed if you managed to keep a dry eye while listening to this song.

I cried

Never gonna hold the hand

Of another guy

Too young for him

They told her waitin’

For the love of a travelin’ soldier

3. “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” (Justin Moore)

On Memorial Day, we salute the soldiers that didn’t make it back home. Justin Moore has created the perfect song for that goal. In “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” Moore remembers lost loved ones. They’re in a better place up there / But they sure left a hole down here, he sings.

Here’s to the ones that didn’t make it back home

The ones we ain’t seen in so long

The hold up a beer ones, the wish they were here ones

The not forgotten but gone

