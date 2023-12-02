Keane’s New Single “Love Actually” Was Written for the Classic Rom-Com’s Soundtrack, But Didn’t Make the Cut

Before they topped the charts with their smash hit “Somewhere Only We Know” in 2004, English trio Keane was searching for their big break. Today (December 1), the group shared their previously unreleased track, “Love Actually,” which was crafted with that dream in mind.

“In 2002, we were an unsigned band, and our friend and manager Adam was working for the producer of Love Actually,” Keane pianist and songwriter Tim Rice-Oxley shared in a statement. “While they were making the film, Adam suggested we should quickly write a song and he’d see if he could get it into Richard Curtis’ hands, and maybe we could sneak onto the soundtrack and get our big break!

“Needless to say, it didn’t turn out that way, but Richard always very graciously said he loved the song and wished he’d put it in the film,” he continued. “We all loved the song too, but having called it “Love Actually,” it was very hard to do anything with it! In fact, for 20 years, whenever I’ve played a new demo to my mum, her response has usually been, “Hmm…when are you going to record ‘Love Actually’?” Well, the film Love Actually is 20 years old now, which at last gives us a perfect reason to record our song properly.”

Just a few months after Love Actually arrived in movie theaters, Keane released their acclaimed debut record, Hopes and Fears. In 2024, they’ll embark on a special anniversary tour celebrating the lasting impact of their career-changing record.

It’s been more than two decades have passed since Keane’s contribution to the Love Actually soundtrack was passed over. Still, the decision weighs heavily on filmmaker Richard Curtis’s mind.

“Everyone makes mistakes, even if they’re understandable ones,” he shared. “When I first listened to “Love Actually” by this totally unknown combo called Keane, I thought it was beautiful. I tried really hard to put it in the film, but in the end, it was a little melancholy and, dare I say, a bit DEEP for the film I’d made. Of course, I realized what a dreadful mistake that had been when, six months later, Hopes and Fears was #1 in the charts.

“It is SO wonderful that the song is now being released for everyone to hear,” added Curtis. “I’ve listened to it a lot over the years and love it even more now than I did then. And this time, myself, and my son, Spike, have made a little edit of the whole film to go with the song. I think I actually prefer that three-minute version of “Love Actually” to the long, chaotic film that’s been doing the rounds now for 20 years.”

Listen to “Love Actually” below:

Photo by Jon Stone, Courtesy of Island Records