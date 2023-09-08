Keane Celebrate 20 Years of ‘Hopes and Fears’ With 2024 World Tour

English rock group Keane will hit the road next year to celebrate their debut album’s 20th anniversary. Beginning on May 3, the chart-topping band will perform headlining dates across Europe and North America through the end of September.

Videos by American Songwriter

The trek marks Keane’s most extensive tour in many years and their first U.S. endeavor since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the band to cancel a stretch of dates supporting their 2019 album Cause and Effect. The extensive set of performances will spotlight tracks from the band’s breakout debut record, Hopes and Fears, and songs from throughout their two-decade-long career.

[RELATED: The Moving Meaning Behind Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know”]

Keane will also release a remastered version of Hopes and Fears on May 10, 2024, exactly 20 years after its initial release.

“I remember standing by that amazing old mixing desk at Heliocentric Studios where we made Hopes and Fears, listening to an early mix of ‘Somewhere Only We Know,'” lead vocalist Tom Chaplin says in a statement. “I had this feeling that we’d come up with something that had an extra bit of magic. Making music is so often a process full of doubt…but on this occasion, there was something undeniable about what we’d created. Clearly, a lot of people felt the same when the album came out!”

“When I think about these songs, I still picture us playing them in little rooms in pubs around the U.K.,” pianist Tim Rice-Oxley adds. “I remember how exciting it was watching the crowds start to grow. Those songs opened the door to another dimension for us; everything that has happened in our lives since then was born out of that moment. It’s an incredible privilege for us that people are still listening after all this time.”

A pre-sale for all newly announced 2024 tour dates will begin September 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can access a general on-sale for all performances starting September 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of Hopes and Fears’ 20th anniversary tour dates can be found below. Additional information and ticketing details can be found at Keane’s official website.

May 3 – Leeds @ First Direct Arena

May 4 – Birmingham @ Utilita Arena

May 5 – Manchester @ Co-Op Live

May 7 – Bournemouth @ International Centre

May 10 – London @ The O2

May 13 – Dublin @ 3Arena

April 1 – Mexico City @ Sports Palace

April 3 – Guadalajara @ Auditorio Telmex

April 19 – Amsterdam @ AFAS Live

April 21 – Cologne @ E-Werk

April 24 – Brussels @ Cirque Royal

April 26 – Paris @ L’Olympia

September 4 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

September 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

September 6 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

September 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

September 9 – Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

September 11 – Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre

September 12 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live At The Moody Theatre

September 14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

September 15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

September 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

September 18 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

September 20 – Toronto, ON @ The Queen Elizabeth Theatre

September 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

September 23 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

September 24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

September 26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Photo by Alex Lake, Courtesy of Island Records