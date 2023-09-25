Keith Richards Discusses Sober Life Ahead of New Rolling Stones Album

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards recently opened up to The Telegraph about life after making the decision to become (mostly) clean and sober. During the interview, the legendary guitarist stated that he is “trying to enjoy being straight.”

“The cigarettes I gave up in 2019. I haven’t touched them since. I gave up heroin in 1978. I gave up cocaine in 2006,” Richards informed the publication. “I still like a drink occasionally — because I’m not going to heaven any time soon — but apart from that, I’m trying to enjoy being straight. It’s a unique experience for me.”

Later on in the interview with The Telegraph, Richards discussed his thoughts on the aging process. “I’m blessed, maybe, that physically this thing just keeps going. So far, I have no real problem with getting old. There are some horrific things that you can see in the future, but you’ve got to get there,” Richards said. “I’m getting along with the idea of being 80, and still walking, still talking. I find [aging] a fascinating process. But then, if you didn’t, you might as well commit suicide.”

During the same interview, Richards revealed his controversial thoughts on pop music. “I don’t want to start complaining about pop music, it’s always been rubbish. I mean, that’s the point of it,” Richards said, before revealing what he thinks of hip-hop as a genre.

“I don’t really like to hear people yelling at me and telling me it’s music, AKA rap,” Richards exclaimed. “I can get enough of that without leaving my house.”

The Rolling Stones will release their 24th studio album, Hackney Diamonds, on October 20. The album will feature collaborations with Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and Elton John. The band released a music video starring Sydney Sweeney for their new album’s first single, “Angry.”

The iconic rock band officially announced the upcoming album in a live-streamed interview with comedian Jimmy Fallon at the Hackney Empire theater in London. “We wouldn’t have put this album out if we hadn’t really liked it,” Mick Jagger said at the time. “We didn’t want to make just any record and put it out…We are quite pleased with it, we’re not big-headed about it but we’re pleased with it and hope you all like it.”

