Keith Urban Insists on Driving to His Own Gigs—and His Reasoning Will Make Any Guitar Player Nod Their Head in Agreement

Currently on his High & Alive World Tour, Keith Urban traveled to Australia for a string of shows in August. Although on his way back to the United States to perform in Nashville, the singer took a moment to discuss his ongoing career in country music and the stardom that followed him over the last few decades. While a top name in the genre, Urban shocked Lon Helton when he revealed how much he loved to drive.

Videos by American Songwriter

With Urban being one of country music’s biggest stars, most would believe that he opted to have a driver. It would make sense given that most stars like to be driven around. However, Urban took a different approach. Instead of sitting on a tour bus or the back seat, he insisted, “I drive, I drove to the gig the other night, and someone asked ‘How come you drive yourself?’ I said I always drive myself. Somebody driving me is like somebody playing my guitar. I’d rather be doing it.”

Using the drive as a way to unwind, Urban saw the activity as a type of therapy. Having no issue with the open road, the singer seemed to love it so much that he joined Blake Shelton and Gretchen Wilson on the new show, The Road. Wanting to help aspiring artists make their dreams a reality, the hitmaker will take the contestants on the road with him, allowing them to open for a few of his shows.

Why Keith Urban Decided To Join ‘The Road’

Giving the contestants a taste of what life in country music looked like, Keith explained, “I thought it focused on a part of the artist’s journey that hadn’t been captured and touched upon in these other shows. The live show is a big part of that, The goal is to connect with the audience. That’s what you’ll see on The Road.”

Scheduled to premiere on October 19th, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, Urban had no interest in putting his own career on hold. Seeming to work around the clock, the singer revealed, “I’ve been writing quite a bit. I’ve been recording quite a bit. I’m looking forward to getting back into the studio. That’s what I do. I don’t have hobbies. I love music. That’s what I do.”

Whether he’s behind the wheel or behind the mic, Urban proves that his love for the journey is just as powerful as his passion for the music.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Concert For Carolina)