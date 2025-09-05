Check Out Robert Plant and Saving Grace’s New Song “Chevrolet,” a Reworked Version of the 1965 Donovan Tune “Hey Gyp”

Robert Plant and his current group, Saving Grace, have released a third advance track from their upcoming debut album, Saving Grace. The song, titled “Chevrolet,” is a reimagined version of the 1965 Donovan song “Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness).” “Hey Gyp,” in turn, was an adaptation of the 1930 Delta blues tune “Can I Do It for You?” by Memphis Minnie and Kansas Joe McCoy.

Plant and Saving Grace add a dreamy Appalachian folk feel to the song, which is available now via digital formats.

Meanwhile, an animated music video for “Chevrolet” has premiered at the legendary Led Zeppelin singer’s official YouTube channel. The surreal clip features various animals, including a lion driving a convertible car, traveling through a desert landscape as they try to win the affections of a giant woman with long blonde hair. The animals, which also include a bird, a bison, and an elk, each present a gift to the mysterious woman. The video ends leaving the viewer to guess which suitor, if any, the lady chooses.

As previously reported, the Saving Grace album will be released on September 26, and can be pre-ordered now. The 10-track collection includes covers of some classic blues and traditional folk tunes, as well as songs by contemporary folk and indie-rock rock artists. Among the latter are Low, The Low Anthem, Martha Scanlan, and Sarah Siskind.

The first two advance tracks released from Saving Grace were versions of the 2005 Low tune “Everybody’s Song” and the old spiritual “Gospel Plough.”

Saving Grace features Suzy Dian on co-lead vocals, Oli Jefferson on percussion, Tony Kelsey on acoustic guitar, Matt Worley on banjo, and Barney Morse-Brown on cello.

About Saving Grace’s Upcoming Tour Plans

Plant and Saving Grace will mount their first-ever North American tour in support of the album this fall. The trek features 15 confirmed dates in the U.S. and Canada. It gets underway October 30 in Wheeling, West Virginia, and is scheduled out through a November 23 show in Valley Center, California.

Veteran Texas-based singer/songwriter Rosie Flores will serve as Saving Grace’s support act throughout the tour. Check out all the dates at RobertPlant.com.

Meanwhile, Plant and Saving Grace will celebrate the album’s release with four intimate shows scheduled for September 28 and September 29 in London. The concerts will be held at the Circuit nightclub and will take place at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time on both days.

In addition, Plant will chat about the new album at a Q&A event on September 30 at the EartH Theatre in London.

