Keith Urban’s New Song “Crimson Blue” Will Feature On Season Finale of His Wife’s Hulu Series ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

On Monday (September 20), country star Keith Urban dropped a new single, “Crimson Blue” that will premiere on the season finale of his wife Nicole Kidman’s latest Hulu series, Nine Perfect Strangers.

Released via Capitol Records Nashville, “Crimson Blue” was co-written by Urban alongside BRELAND, Sean Small, and Sam Sumser. Urban, Small, and Sumser also served as producers on the track. The mellow track sees Urban introducing psychedelic imagery into his prolific lyricism. Lines like Am I inside a dream or wide awake? / If I can find the key, would I escape? capture the essence of the thriller-styled limited television series based on the Liane Moriarty novel.

Over eight episodes, Nicole Kidman intersects with the lives of an unassuming bunch including Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, and Samara Weaving. This dynamic set of strangers gets to know one another more intimately at a remote, luxury retreat Tranquillum, which employs an unorthodox approach to healing.

To herald the announcement, Urban playfully shared a video on social media of a “Crimson Blue” drink he created on Monday. The concoction is an imitation of what Kidman’s character, Masha, creates at the health and wellness center. Kidman appeared in the clip, dropping a mysterious red liquid into the blender. As she squeezed the dropped she told Urban to “relax.”

“Crimson Blue” will serve as the closing credits song on the soundtrack. Urban released his first single of 2021, “Wild Hearts” in August. “Crimson Blue” marks his second release of the year, following his seventh No.1 album (11th overall), The Speed of Now Part 1 in 2020.

Listen to Keith Urban’s new song “Crimson Blue,” here. Tune in for the season finale of Nine Perfect Strangers Wednesday, September 22 on Hulu.