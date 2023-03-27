Kelly Clarkson Announces “Intimate” Las Vegas Residency

Kelly Clarkson is bringing Chemistry to Sin City.

In support of her recently announced album Chemistry, the powerhouse vocalist is set to host an exclusive 10-night stint in Las Vegas this summer. The “intimate” engagement will take place at the newly named Bakkt Theater (formerly Zappos Theater) beginning in late July. See a list of residency dates below.

“We’re calling it an intimate night and I don’t want to give it away,” she told Billboard in an exclusive interview. “There will be different elements every night and every show is not going to be the same. We will have the audience participate and I will talk to the audience because now I’m on a talk show and I’m used to engaging. It’s going to be a different kind of show than what people are used to in Vegas.”

This residency, and forthcoming album as a whole, was inspired by her emotional last few years. In 2020, she separated from her husband and the father of her two young children and has since been exploring the emotions that have surrounded the split.

“I had a huge divorce happen and my life changed and I did not expect that,” she told the outlet, detailing how her talk show has given her the space to confront such feelings head-on.

“I wrote most of these songs like three years ago,” she continued. “Now I feel like I can talk about it. And it’s not a fresh wound.” The series of shows will be a way for her to share her journey with fans.

“I wanted to have this moment with my audience with the new music,” she added. “My last tour was in 2019 so it’s been years for me [since I’ve been able to] sing more than two minutes on TV. It’s nice to be doing a full show. I worked really hard on this record and it took me a while to figure out if I was actually going to put it out. Once I decided, I wanted to sing this live and feel that energy from the crowd. I didn’t want to do a tour. I have a lot of jobs and also I obviously want to spend some time with my kids this summer so I agreed to do 10 shows.”

