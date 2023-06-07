Noah Cyrus Announces North American Summer and Fall Tour

Noah Cyrus, sister of pop phenomenon Miley Cyrus, is hitting the road. The multi-platinum artist announced the highly anticipated headlining run on Tuesday, June 6. The forthcoming trek will kick off in August at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, Canada, and will conclude in early October. The Grammy-nominated artist will hit notable live music hubs on the North American leg. She will appear in Portland, Boulder, Detroit, and many other cities.

The 22-city tour is in support of her debut record, The Hardest Part. The 12-song tracklist includes fan favorites “Mr. Percocet,” “I Burned LA Down,” and “Noah (Stand Still)” with country legend and father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“The hardest part tour is coming back to North America!!” wrote Cyrus on Instagram. “The happiest I’ve been since releasing the album was performing it night after night and being on the road with my band. Very happy we will be back together again, we’ve really missed tour…see you this fall,” she added.

Eager fans can sign up for early access to tickets starting Tuesday, June 6, at 10 am PT. VIP Packages will also be available for purchase. Seats will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 9 at 10 am.

It is unclear if Cyrus will bring out any of her favorite friends, as additional acts have yet to be announced. As she brings her wow factor to established venues nationwide, she will also step into the limelight at multiple music festivals. Her name is on the bill at the Snohomish Block Party in Snohomish, Washington (Aug. 26), the Alaska State Fair (Sept. 4), Ogden Twilight (Sept. 6), The Moon River Festival (Sept. 10), and the Treeline Music Festival (Oct. 1).

Cyrus recently released her soul-stirring “Everybody Needs Someone” duet with Vance Joy. The breakout star, with 4.8 billion streams, shared the collaboration on ABC’s American Idol.

Photo by Amaury Nessaibia / Highrise PR