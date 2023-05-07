Kelly Clarkson Covers Don Henley, Welcomes Taylor Hicks on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, the titular host shared a trio of new “Kellyoke” covers and hosted Taylor Hicks to preview a new single.

To kick off the week on Monday (May 1), Clarkson and Broadway & Juliet star Lorna Courtney performed a cover of the Clarkson song “Since U Been Gone.” The powerful duet filled the show’s studio with rock, vocal prowess, and a little twang.

On Tuesday, Clarkson performed a cover of the track “New York Minute” by the famed songwriter Don Henley. The tune started reserved, Clarkson, singing over a piano line. She then continued to bring the song up, up, and up. The tension building—Everything can change in a New York minute, sang Clarkson.

On Wednesday, Clarkson sang a rendition of the country track “A Special Place” by Danielle Bradbery. The song, which bridges twang with rock rhythms, flew off Clarkson’s tongue like an eagle with a message tied to its foot. Power and poetry. But never forget: the song is a revenge track. There’s a special place in hell…for you, Clarkson sings.

For Thursday and Friday, Clarkson gave fans some throwback Kellyoke performances, first with the classic, rock song “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaac, with its sexy, timeless guitar bend and all. The Clarkson shared one from the vault, a rendition of “AOK” by Tai Verdes. Both demonstrated Clarkson’s supreme skill of making any song her own.

Finally, to round out the week, Clarkson brought on American Idol season 5 winner, Hicks, to sit-in with Clarkson’s band, Y’all, and preview his first single in 14 years, “Porch Swing.” Check it out below.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images