Kelly Clarkson Covers Rihanna, Adele, and Garbage in Recent “Kellyoke”

Over the past few weeks and months, fans of Kelly Clarkson have been getting spoiled. The famed singer and talk show host has been providing audiences with five of her “kellyoke” performances ever since jumping back into her popular daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, this fall.

Last week, Clarkson pulled back on the reigns a bit and offered fans three (not five) stellar cover song performances. But the songs and renditions, themselves, did not disappoint and Clarkson took on some very well-known tracks, from Rihanna’s “We Found Love” to Adele’s “Rumour Has It” to the popular ’90s track, “I’m Only Happy When It Rains,” by the rock band Garbage.

To kick off the week, Clarkson provided fans with an offering of a Rihanna song. The Grammy Award-winning singer performed the track “We Found Love” as a power ballad with hard-hitting rhythms and energy that got fans out of their seats. Check out the performance below.

To follow that up, Clarkson took on one of the biggest and boldest voices in music today: Adele. The song “Rumour Has It” is hypnotic. It’s a love song, a warning: She ain’t gon’ be able to love you like I will. Sounding like Aretha Franklin, Clarkson wails and makes the song her own. That’s no small feat when taking on the talent and singing prowess of Adele, one of the most popular and talented vocalists in music. But so is Clarkson, of course.

To finish out the week, Clarkson made all her emo ’90s-raised fans happy, taking on the rugged grunge song by Garbage, “I’m Only Happy When It Rains.”

Taking a bit of the gloomy edge off the song, Clarkson gave it a bit more of an upbeat feeling—just a tad. Pour your misery down on me, she sang. But she took the song to new heights with her big, muscular musical voice. Check out the offering below.

Kelly Clarkson (Photo: Weiss Eubanks/ NBCUniversal)