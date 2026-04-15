16-Year-Old Liv Ciara Moves Coach Kelly Clarkson to Tears With Incredible Billie Eilish Cover During ‘The Voice’ Finale

Liv Ciara is bringing out some big feelings in her coach. During the season 29 finale of The Voice, the 16-year-old pop star delivered an emotional rendition of Billie Eilish’s “The Greatest.”

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Before she took the stage, Ciara sat down with her coach, Kelly Clarkson, as well as The Voice host Carson Daly, to discuss her journey to the finale.

The teen previously auditioned for The Voice and failed to get a single chair to turn around. Her second attempt earned her a spot on Team Kelly and in the show’s finale.

“When I didn’t get my chair turn, I kind of felt a voice inside of me that was saying, ‘Keep working,’” she said. “It obviously paid off.”

Clarkson expressed her astonishment over Ciara’s emotional maturity at just 16.

“The fact that she goes to such an emotional place at 16,” Clarkson marveled. “… She’s here to win.”

Ciara sought to prove just that with her cover of “The Greatest.”

“I want to show them that I’m young, but I can kind of dig down deep,” Ciara said, before calling the track “the saddest song to ever exist.”

“I balled uncontrollably in the rehearsals,” Clarkson remarked. “I actually wasn’t breathing right.”

After Ciara took the stage in the finale, Clarkson once again found herself in tears.

“You took us through the emotions of the song so beautifully,” John Legend praised as Clarkson wiped her tears away. “… It was so raw and honest.”

When it was Clarkson’s turn to speak, she said, “You have such a vision for yourself. I’m looking forward to seeing what you do after this show. You’re really great.”

What to Know About The Voice Finale

Ciara will have to wait a bit longer to learn her Voice fate. In the finale, she’s facing off against teammate Mikenley Brown, Team Adam’s Alexia Jayy, and Team Legend’s Lucas West.

Each artist will perform two songs during the finale, as well as a duet with their coach. As for who will make the final decision, that will come down to the live studio audience.

Made up of Voice alums and super fans of the show, the crowd is uniquely qualified to take on the important task. After all the votes are tabulated, Daly will take the stage to announce the winner of The Voice, which will close out the show’s 29th season.

Photo by Casey Durkin/NBC