Kelly Clarkson Flexes Her Vocal Chops Alongside D. Smooth During ‘Voice’ Finale

Every time Kelly Clarkson opens up her mouth to sing, the world is reminded of just how expansive her range is. You’d be hard-pressed to find footage catching Clarkson hitting a bum note – she has fairly close to a perfect track record.

Videos by American Songwriter

That skill is why she landed a job as a coach on The Voice. The latest season of The Voice (which wrapped up Tuesday night (May 23), saw Clarkson take her teammate, D. Smooth, all the way to the finale.

During the final episode of the season, Clarkson took the stage alongside her finalist to perform Joji’s 2018 hit “Slow Dancing in the Dark.” The haunting slow jam was the perfect choice for both Clarkson’s voice and D. Smooth’s.

Clarkson let D. Smooth take the lead during the performance. From the opening line, he proved yet again why he deserved to be in the finale of The Voice. I don’t want a friend / I want my life in two, he sang, showcasing his stunning head voice.

Clarkson then joined in, adding harmony to D. Smooth’s vocal line. When Clarkson sings, it seems as easy for her as breathing is. She let the chorus of the song roll off her lips with little to no effort, despite the high-flying notes she was hitting: When I’m around slow dancing in the dark / Don’t follow me, you’ll end up in my arms.

Check out D. Smooth’s final performance on The Voice alongside Clarkson below.

The finale of season 23 crowned contestant Gina Miles as the winner. Miles was a part of coach Niall Horan’s inaugural Voice team.

Miles beat out D. Smooth as well as Blake Shelton’s Grace West and NOIVAS, and Chance the Rapper’s Sorelle.

Prior to learning of her win, Miles took the stage with Horan to perform Billy Joel’s iconic “New York State of Mind.” She then took a victory lap with a performance of Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

The Voice will return this fall with coaches Gwen Stefani, Horan, John Legend, and Reba McEntire. Season 23 saw long-time Voice coach Shelton take his final bow. McEntire will be taking over the country slot on the coach line-up.

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC