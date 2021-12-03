Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande Debut Live Version of New Christmas Song, “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me”

On Thursday (December 2), America’s newest favorite duo, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson debuted a new live rendition of their 2021 holiday track, “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” on The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s Holiday Special.

Grande and Clarkson dropped the studio version of the song last month, which you can check out below along with the new live version.

Earlier this month, the two stole many a heart during their performance on the new Jimmy Fallon music game show, That’s My Jam. Clarkson and Grande went head to head in Medley Mixtape, where they each went back and forth singing verses of pop songs. Check out a clip from that below.

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande are known these days, in part, as the glamorous coaches on the NBC singing competition The Voice. But recently they’ve been collaborating and we here at American Songwriter can’t get enough.

Grande retweeted a post from the account, Team Ariana, to her 85 million fans, which stated, “Tune into #WhenChristmasComesAround to watch @kellyclarkson and @arianagrande perform Santa, Can’t You Hear Me! 10/9c TONIGHT on @nbc“

The post also showed a glamorous photo of Grande and Clarkson, backed by a classic big band dressed to the nines.

Clarkson has been promoting her special on social media, as well, recently posting on Twitter, “What better way to kick off December than getting cozy on the couch to watch a new Christmas special hosted by yours truly! Turn on @NBC right now y’all to watch ‘When Christmas Comes Around.'”

Both Grande and Clarkson are joined by The Voice judges, Blake Shelton and John Legend, on the hit NBC television show, The Voice, which continues its final rounds on Monday and Tuesday.

