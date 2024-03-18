‘The Voice’ Fans Bang The Table for “Queen Kelly Clarkson” as Their Coach Selection

Kelly Clarkson never questioned if leaving The Voice was the right move for her. The first-ever American Idol winner departed following Season 23 after nine seasons and four wins. Clarkson needed a fresh start following her separation and divorce from Brandon Blackstock. ” I love the family, but I was like, ‘I’m struggling. I can’t smile anymore, I don’t feel like smiling,'” she told USA Today in October 2023.

Viewers Still Mourning the Loss of Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

For viewers, though, Clarkson left a hole. Recently, The Voice fans voted on an X/Twitter poll of their favorite coach and who they would choose if they were on the show themselves. Although Reba McEntire was the overwhelming favorite with 41.5% of the vote, one user decided to break the rules. “Option E: Queen @kellyclarkson,” they wrote.

Another fan agreed, saying that Reba comes the closest to matching the native Texan’s “Southern energy and beauty.”

“I was eating lunch and watching the voice blind auditions and tbh, Kelly Clarkson i’m sorry i took you for granted,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter. “please come back coz the new season’s coaches don’t have chemistry with each other.”

This Coach Misses Kelly, Too

The Voice viewers aren’t the only ones holding out hope for the “Miss Independent” singer’s return. Coaching newcomers Dan + Shay introduced the “double chair” this season. Recently, current coach John Legend pondered who he would pick as his double chair partner.

“Kelly Clarkson is an amazing vocalist, of course — great Voice coach,” the “All of Me” singer said. “And we often went head to head on choices, which means we would turn for similar artists. So I’m gonna say I would team up with Kelly.”

The clip showed an example of the pair duking it out on a previous season of The Voice. “I would argue that I turned right before Kelly,” Legend tells a contestant. Immediately, Clarkson interjects: “Like a millisecond, maybe!”

Legend posted the clip to his Instagram account, writing, “Imagine the powerhouse that #TeamLegendKelly would be. Unstoppable.”

Fans were delighted to see Clarkson chime in. “Don’t invite mama, she’ll show up,” the GRAMMY winner wrote.

