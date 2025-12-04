Kelly Clarkson Once Again Proves She Can See Anything With This “Insane” Ella Langley Cover

Breaking into the music industry in 2002 as the first-ever winner of American Idol, Kelly Clarkson didn’t stop there. Widely hailed as one of the greatest vocalists of all time, she went on to release 10 albums, selling more than 82 million records worldwide. Since 2019, she has hosted her Emmy-winning talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on NBC. Never forgetting her first love, Clarkson’s viewers look forward to the opening Kellyoke segments, where the 43-year-old singer performs music by other artists at the request of audience members. During Wednesday’s (Dec. 3) episode, Clarkson took on rising country artist Ella Langley’s “weren’t for the wind.”

At just 26 years old, Ella Langley is already a star in her own right. After going viral with the No. 1 Riley Green collab “You Look Like You Love Me,” the Alabama-born artist released her full-length debut album, Hungover, in August 2024. Two months later, she dropped a deluxe version, Still Hungover, that included the single “weren’t for the wind.” The song, which Langley wrote with Johnny Clawson and Joybeth Taylor, serves as a warning to future romantic partners about her ever-changing nature: I wouldn’t paint me as a heartbreaker / But I’ve said a few goodbyes / I’d make a promise but I know later / I’m bound to change my mind.

“Insane”: Ella Langley Reacts to Kelly Clarkson Cover

At this point it’s cliche to say an artist could sing the phone book and still captivate listeners. However, it also feels like that phrase was designed specifically for Kelly Clarkson. The three-time Grammy Award winner shared video footage of the performance to social media, and fans immediately began clamoring for a country album.

“Kells is tapping into that Fort Worth, Mel Daniel’s ‘Baby’s Got Her Blue Jeans On’ vibe and I’m here for the ride!” exclaimed one Instagram user.

Even Ella Langley herself weighed in on Clarkson’s performance. “Insane!!!” the four-time CMA Award winner declared in the comments, adding two “mind-blown” emojis for good measure.

Another user replied, “congratulations Ella! You’ve been #Clarksoned.”

Others began calling for a Kelly Clarkson/Ella Langley duet “ASAP.” And honestly, we’re here for it.

