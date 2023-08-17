Kelly Clarkson to Release ‘Chemistry (Deluxe)’ This September

Kelly Clarkson has announced that she is releasing chemistry (deluxe) on September 22. Clarkson will celebrate the album’s release at Rockefeller Plaza during the TODAY Show’s 2023 Citi Summer Concert Series. The expanded version of Clarkson’s tenth studio album includes five new songs, as well as several remixes and is available to pre-save now.

The new version of chemistry includes 22 tracks. Chemistry was originally released on June 23, and it debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album initially received a mostly positive reaction from critics.

The final two dates of Clarkson’s Las Vegas residency are for this upcoming weekend, with the last show falling on August 19. After that, Clarkson will perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 23, and at Audacy’s ‘We Can Survive” concert in Newark, New Jersey on October 14. The iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place at the T-Mobile Arena while the Audacy concert will occur at the Prudential Center.

In a cover story interview with American Songwriter, Clarkson opened up about chemistry following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

“Everybody keeps saying the end [of the pain] is going to happen, but I just really want to skip all of this,” Clarkson said of the weightier track. “It just hurts physically, emotionally, mentally—everything hurts—and I think, unfortunately, people can relate to that.”

Check out the official tracklist for chemistry (deluxe) below:

chemistry:

1. “skip this part”

2. “mine”

3. “high road”

4. “me”

5. “down to you”

6. “chemistry”

7. “favorite kind of high”

8. “magic”

9. “lighthouse”

10. “rock hudson”

11. “my mistake”

12. “red flag collector”

13. “i hate love” (feat. Steve Martin)

14. “that’s right” (feat. Sheila E.)

chemistry (deluxe):

15. “i won’t give up”

16. “did you know”

17. “you don’t make me cry” (feat. River Rose)

18. “goodbye”

19. “roses”

20. “mine” (Live From The Belasco)

21. “favorite kind of high” (David Guetta Remix)

22. “mine” (Ty Sunderland Remix)

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images