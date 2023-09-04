Kelly Clarkson Wins Very First “American Idol” Competition 21 Years Ago Today [Watch]

It was 21 years ago today (Sept. 4) that Kelly Clarkson’s life changed forever. We all remember where we were on September 4, 2002, the day Clarkson was crowned the very first winner of a new, at the time, singing competition series called American Idol. We were in front of our television sets mesmerized by the stunning vocals coming from an unknown Clarkson.

Videos by American Songwriter

It came down to Clarkson and Justin Guarini (you remember the movie From Justin to Kelly don’t you? ). The two young hopefuls stood in the spotlight waiting to see who would be crowned the American Idol.

The suspension mounted as host Ryan Seacrest said, “America has made their decision. Kelly, Justin, the winner of American Idol 2002 is … Kelly Clarkson.”

After being asked how she felt, Clarkson, in utter disbelief, shared, “I’m pretty much thinking, ‘How am I going to sing this next song while I’m crying.’ I don’t know what to say,” she added before letting out a shriek.

And the rest as they say is history. Clarkson has gone on to release 10 studio albums, including Piece by Piece, a Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around…, and her 2023 release, chemistry, released numerous singles, with four reaching the top of the charts, and has enjoyed a regular gig as a coach on The Voice while launching her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, in 2022.

“20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life,” Clarkson told Billboard in 2022 about her win during the first season of the show. “That moment was the door that opened up so much access, opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days

Watch Clarkson’s winning moment below:

Check out her winning performance of “A Moment Like This.”

Photo by SGranitz/WireImage