Kelly Clarkson Has Hilarious Response to Fan Proposition

As Kelly Clarkson kicked off her new “Chemistry” Las Vegas residency on Friday (July 28), one of her fans was feeling a little bit of chemistry on her own.

Indeed, a female fan of Clarkson’s held up a sign saying that her girlfriend handed her a “hall pass” if Clarkson wanted to have a little tryst. But Clarkson didn’t shy away from the offer from the sign-holding fan.

Reading the sign (as you can see below via a fan-shot video clip posted to social media), Clarkson repeated the message, “My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you.” She continued with her response to the proposal, “If I was into chicks, I’d take up the offer. I just unfortunately like dicks.” The crowd, of course, cheered.

For the 41-year-old Grammy Award-winner and former winner of American Idol, Clarkson’s residency, which was postponed due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, comes after the release of her most recent album, chemistry. Clarkson acknowledged the long wait, saying, “I haven’t done a show, I feel like, in 9,000 years.”

While she hasn’t been performing onstage, Clarkson has been hosting her popular daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, though as of late she has not been performing her popular “Kellyoke” singing segments ahead of the program.

During her show in Vegas, she resurrected the Kellyoke bit, performing Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” She also performed her hits like “Since U Been Gone.”

“We’re gonna go a little Kellyoke every night,” she said prior to singing Syles’ song. “We were supposed to sing this actually on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and then all the strikes happened and nobody has a job now, so we didn’t get to perform it on the show.”

The chemistry residency will run through August 19 and will include 10 shows, each of them different, said Clarkson in a recent Instagram video.

“There’s a lot of songs, and it’s going to be different every night. We’re trying to make it special for everybody,” she said recently on social media. “We’re hitting all the new songs from the album in there somewhere. We’re hitting the ones you want to hear, and if we’re not, then you’re just being demanding because we’re singing a lot of songs.”

