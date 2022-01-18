Kelly Clarkson Considers Re-Recording Her Earlier Music

Kelly Clarkson may follow Taylor Swift’s lead and re-record some of her earlier music.

The 39-year-old Grammy winner recently revealed that she would like to re-record many of her earlier hits because she has a different voice now.

“I would,” said Clarkson. “It’s because I feel my voice is stronger than it was when I was 19. I feel like my range is bigger, and it is a different voice.”

Clarkson, who broke out 20 years ago after winning the first season of American Idol, released her debut album Thankful in 2003, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 100 chart with instant hits like “A Moment Like This” and “Miss Independent.”

In 2019, Clarkson first encouraged Swift to re-record her earlier albums on Twitter. “Just a thought: [you] should go in and re-record all the songs that you don’t own the masters on exactly how you did them but put brand new art and some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions,” wrote Clarkson in a tweet on July 13, 2019. “I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point.”

Swift, who is currently re-recording five of her earlier albums following the purchase by Scooter Braun of her former record label Big Machine Label Group, who acquired the rights to her back catalog of music. When Swift was not given an opportunity to purchase her masters, she took matters into her own hands and set out to re-record her earlier work releasing newer versions of her 2008 album Fearless and Red (2010), labeling them (Taylor’s Version), in 2021.

To date, Clarkson, who also served as a coach on The Voice for seven seasons, has released nine albums, including her most recent When Christmas Comes Around… in 2021, and has earned three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, and three Daytime Emmy Awards.

“It would be interesting to record the songs that I love, and even some of the hits that I actually can’t listen to because sometimes the producer keeps you there for so long because they want it exact,” added Clarkson of re-recording her own music.

She added, “At this stage of my life it would be really fun to do.”

