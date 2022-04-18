Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album, Release Date

Perhaps the greatest rapper alive, Kendrick Lamar has an announcement.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning artist has announced the name and date for his new album.

The new LP, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, is set to drop on May 13 this year.

Lamar shared the news via a post on his website—oklama.com—under the letterhead of his company, pgLang. Lamar had initially shared the news via a “quote tweet,” in response to a fan saying he’d retired.

The letterhead announcement reads:

From the desk of oklama

For immediate release

Los Angeles, CA (April 18, 2022)—The following statement was released today by oklama, through his company pgLang at 11:00am PT in Los Angeles, CA:

Album: “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Release date: 5/13/2022

All factual information for this release will come directly from the source only.

This is a developing story.

Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images