Darius Rucker Announces Summer Tour with Special Guests

Summer just got a little hotter with the announcement of Darius Rucker’s upcoming tour.

The “Wagon Wheel” singer revealed a 23-date run, kicking off on June 6 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, making stops in Cleveland, Phoenix, Memphis, Wilmington, and Tulsa, before wrapping on September 10 in Camdenton, Missouri.

Joining Darius on tour will be Tyler Booth, Daves Highway, Lindsay Ell, Larry Fleet, Caylee Hammack, Ryan Hurd, Jameson Rodgers, Elvie Shane, and Tenille Townes on select dates.

In addition, Rucker also announced the 13th annual “Darius and Friends” benefit concert set for Monday, June 6 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to kick off CMA Fest week.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 am local time via DariusRucker.com .

Upcoming Darius Rucker Tour Dates

June 6 Nashville, Tenn. | Ryman Auditorium (Darius and Friends)

June 9 Nashville, Tenn. | Nissan Stadium (CMA Fest)

June 18 Nashville, Tenn. | Bridgestone Arena (Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour 2022)

June 23* Cleveland, Ohio | Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (with Tyler Booth)

June 24* Huber Heights, Ohio | Rose Music Center at The Heights (with Tyler Booth)

June 25 Interlochen, Mich. | Interlochen Center for the Arts (with Tyler Booth)

June 29 Anchorage, Alaska | Backyard Country BBQ

July 8 Cavendish, P.E.I. | Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 15# Memphis, Tenn. | venue TBA

July 16* Rogers, Ark. | Walmart AMP (with Ryan Hurd & Elvie Shane)

July 21 Paso Robles, Calif. | California Mid-State Fair (with Lindsay Ell)

July 22* Phoenix, Ariz. | Arizona Federal Theatre (with Caylee Hammack)

July 28* Bend, Ore. | Hayden Homes Amphitheater (with Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

July 30 Cowichan, B.C. | Sunset Music Festival

July 31 Merritt, B.C. | Rockin’ River Music Festival

August 25 Tryon, N.C. | Night in the Country Carolinas

August 26* Wilmington, N.C. | Live Oak Bank Pavilion (with Larry Fleet & Tyler Booth)

August 27* Doswell, Va. | Meadow Event Park (with Larry Fleet & Tyler Booth)

September 2* Bridgeport, Conn. | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 3* Bethel, N.Y. | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 4* Gilford, N.H. | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 9^ Tulsa, Okla. | Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort (with Tyler Booth)

September 10^ Camdenton, Mo. | Lake Ozarks Amphitheater (with Tyler Booth)



* denotes newly announced dates on sale April 22.

^ denotes newly announced dates on sale May 6.

# denotes newly announced date with on-sale information TBA.

