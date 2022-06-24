Kendrick Lamar Pays Tribute to Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton’s Fashion Week Showcase

Kendrick Lamar has appeared at Louis Vuitton’s latest showcase, performing a suite of songs from his album Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers.

The performance was live-streamed Thursday (June 23) as part of Vuitton’s Men’s Spring–Summer 2023 show in Paris, during the city’s annual Fashion Week. Lamar performed four songs from the album, three of which were for the first time: “Savior,” “Rich Spirit,” “Count Me Out” and “N95.”

The performance was as laid back as they come, as he breezed through the tracks while remaining in his seat amongst the show’s spectators, wearing a crown of thorns.

Lamar also paid tribute to the late Off-White designer, Virgil Abloh, who was also Vuitton’s creative director for a stint, by chanting “long live Virgil” over the beat of “N95.” Watch a replay of the Livestream below with Lamar beginning around the 13-minute mark.

Lamar has spent the week in France, performing in Cannes as part of a Spotify-hosted event. He then moved on to Italy, where he appeared at the Milano Summer Festival. This weekend, Lamar will head over to the U.K. to headline the Glastonbury festival alongside Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney.

Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images