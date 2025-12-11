Kenny Loggins To Be Inducted Into People’s Music Hall of Fame During 2026 Ceremony in Salt Lake City

Kenny Loggins will be honored for his career music contributions with induction into the People’s Music Hall of Fame on February 7, 2026. The 77-year-old singer/songwriter will be inducted during a ceremony taking place at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.

Videos by American Songwriter

The People’s Music Hall of Fame is a joint initiative established by the Sound Support Foundation and Adam Reader, a.k.a. the Professor of Rock. According to a press statement, the institution honors “the voices, songs and stories that have shaped generations of listeners, providing a platform to recognize the cultural and artistic importance of music across genres.”

[RELATED: Kenny Loggins Demands His Song “Danger Zone” Be Removed from Trending AI Video]

Loggins will take part in a Q&A with Reader at the event. The ceremony also will include performances of some of Loggins’ biggest hits by a collective of award-winning young musicians who are participants in Caleb Chapman’s Soundhouse music-performance training program. Chapman, who co-founded the Sound Support Foundation, designed the Soundhouse program in 1998 while still in college.

Tickets to the 2026 People’s Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony can be purchased now at ArtTix.org. Proceeds from the event will help fund scholarships for students via the Sound Support Foundation.

The non-profit organization, which was co-founded in 2023 by Chapman and his wife, Tommie, is “dedicated to transforming the mental health and well-being of youth through music performance education.” The foundation provides outreach clinics, workshops, and scholarships to young music students, and also organizes performances.

Huey Lewis was honored in 2025 as the inaugural People’s Music Hall of Fame inductee.

Reader and Caleb Chapman both issued statements regarding Loggins and his People’s Music Hall of Fame induction.

“Kenny Loggins has had a tremendous impact on both popular music and our culture,” Reader said. “He ruled the ’70s as part of the duo Loggins and Messina, then became the ‘King of the Movie Soundtrack’ in the ’80s with a trifecta of iconic hits with ‘I’m Alright’ for Caddyshack, ‘Footloose’ for the film of the same name, and ‘Danger Zone’ for Top Gun. Then he had one of the most thought-provoking albums of the ’90s with Leap of Faith. Kenny’s the rare artist to be able to experience a true three-act career.”

Chapman added, “Kenny Loggins has had such a prolific career, and his music is synonymous with some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters. What will make this year’s induction ceremony truly memorable is the opportunity for our young artists from the Soundhouse to work directly with Kenny and make music with one of the greatest songwriters and performers of all time.”

More About Adam Reader

Reader is a music historian and storyteller who is professionally known as the Professor of Rock. He has produced more than 1,500 informative videos about the history of rock and popular music and interviewed hundreds of music artists for his popular YouTube channel.

You can find out more about Reader at ProfessorofRock.com.

More Recent Loggins News

Loggins finished a farewell tour in 2023, and has performed occasionally at special events since then. His most recent performance was on September 27 in Santa Barbara, California, at a tribute concert for late Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson.

In October, Kenny was nominated for 2026 induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In November, Loggins’ classic 1984 hit “Footloose” surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Meanwhile, Loggins will also be honored at the Power of Love Gala 2026 in Las Vegas on February 14. Kenny will be saluted for his humanitarian work and musical legacy at the event.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)