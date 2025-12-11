David Coverdale to Exit Social Media as He Embraces Retirement: “What an Incredible Journey We’ve Shared Together!”

From his humble beginning as a kid from England, David Coverdale never imagined his name in the spotlight. But thanks to his love for music, the singer gained international fame for his time as the lead singer for Deep Purple. Spending only a few years with the group, Coverdale decided to leave and start his own band, Whitesnake. Throughout that time, he recorded hits like “Is This Love” and “Here I Go Again.” And while nurturing a promising solo career, Coverdale decided to retire not just from music but also from social media.

Videos by American Songwriter

Back in November, Coverdale announced that he was retiring. Ready to enjoy his later years, the singer revealed it was time to “call it a day.” Expressing his love for all the support he received from fans over the decades, the singer was ready to relax. While fans expected the singer to stay active on social media, showing them what retirement looked like, he announced that retirement extended to Instagram and Facebook.

“After over 20 fun-filled years of interacting online with all of you Snake People, first with the BBS on whitesnake.com & then onto Twitter ( those were the days ) Facebook, Instagram & Tik Tok…It’s been a fab ride, but, along with the over 50 years in the music business, it’s time for me to withdraw from social media to fully engage in sweet reflection on my career & my life & enjoy my retirement…”

[RELATED: Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott Pays Tribute to David Coverdale in Honor of the Whitesnake Singer’s Retirement]

David Coverdale Calls Social Media A “Magical Experience”

With Coverdale holding every memory of his career close, he even enjoyed how social media brought him closer to fans. Having watched the rise of social media, he added, “It has been such a pleasure for me to interact with you all over the years…sharing music videos, funny memes, farts & giggles, tour info, Unboxings, Q & A with DC…Santa Snake…etc… Unforgettable, precious memories…& I thank each & everyone of you for your support & participation… What An Incredible Journey We’ve Shared Together!”

Deeming it a “magical experience”, Coverdale ended his message to fans with “Please take care of yourselves & know you are truly loved beyond measure. Be safe, be happy, and don’t let anybody make you afraid.” He signed the statement, writing, “Your obedient serpent.”

While fans took one last time to shower Coverdale in praise and thank him for his contributions to music, their messages echoed the same passion he brought to the stage.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)