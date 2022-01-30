Kid Rock Shares Video Message About Upcoming Tour, Vax Mandates, and More

Where do we begin?

Kid Rock has announced new songs, tweeted about President Trump being “proud” of him and released a video on social media letting people know he won’t play venues that require masks or COVID-19 vaccination on his upcoming tour.

“Oh, and by the way…. I just got off the phone with our 45th President (hopefully 47th) and he expressed how proud of me he was over “We The People” being the #1 song on Itunes!” Rock wrote on Twitter. “Suck on that you trolls, critics and haters!

“Thank you to all the fans, I can’t wait to see you on tour! Pedal to the fuckin’ metal, LETS GO!! -Kid Rock Check out all THREE new songs here,” he wrote in a second Tweet.

Along with a video post on Instagram, Rock wrote, “A meeting video message from Kid Rock regarding the upcoming tour, vax mandates, new music, and MORE!”

In the video, he said he wouldn’t be playing any clubs that require masks or COVID-19 vaccines and that there would be refunds to fans for the clubs that do.

“If you think I’m going to sit out there and sing ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Live’ or ‘We the People’ while people are holding up their … vaccine cards and wearing masks, that … ain’t happening,” he said.

Rock said stops in Buffalo and Toronto were “scratched… off the list” because of mandates.

The tour begins April 6 in Evansville, Indiana, and continues through September 17, ending in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Prior to “We The People,” Kid Rock has released two other singles, “Don’t Tell Me How To Live” and “Ala-Fuckin-Bama,” both of which you can check out below.