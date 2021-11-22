Kid Rock Calls Out “Snowflakes,” Releases New Song, “Don’t Tell Me How To Live”

Kid Rock has released his newest single, “Don’t Tell Me How To Live,” featuring the Canadian rock band Monster Truck.

The new song racked up approximately 500,000 views on YouTube in its first two days. In the video, Rock flies off on a “Rock-It” made of a giant middle finger as he shoots a gun, holding a bottle of whiskey in his other hand. The giant middle fingers fly into the stratosphere as Monster Truck frontman Jon Harvey sings, Soar like an eagle!

Rock released the track by sharing the news on Twitter, complete with a masked Statue of Liberty, saying, “NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO – 11.19.21”

NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO – 11.19.21 pic.twitter.com/uCL1my1ftF — Kid Rock (@KidRock) November 18, 2021

“Don’t Tell Me How To Live” features a catchy rock riff and showcases the artist’s signature power-packed and punchy vocals. The content of the song has to do with the 50-year-old Detroit frontman (born Robert James Ritchie) declaring that he won’t be told how to live his life, presumably by doctors or activists.

The track is catchy and showcases why Rock was so popular in the ‘90s and early 2000s. It also features the same sociopolitical stance Rock has taken publicly regarding liberalism and what he seems to perceive as illogical behavior.

About three months ago, Rock had to cancel shows at a country music bar called Billy Bob’s in Texas because some of his band members had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

At the time, Rock took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying, “I am pissed. Over half the band has fucking covid (not me), and before u shit for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated.

“I was gonna come and rock the house anyway, play acoustic, or even just Juggle…. Deez Nutz!! – or at least try to entertain u good folks. But seriously, shit is way out of my hands on this one. I am beyond upset and you real ones know I would never cancel if I absolutely didn’t have to. For this, I am sorry.”

Rock’s newest single calls out “snowflakes,” adding, a “nation of pussies is our next generation.”

Years ago, we all thought it was a joke, see?

That every kid got a motherfucking trophy

But yo homie, here’s a situation

A nation of pussies is our next generation

And these minions and their agendas

Every opinion has a millennial offended

But this amendment one, it rings true

And if it don’t descend bitch, then see number two

Ain’t nothing new, right church, wrong pew

Get a clue or prove your fake news and views

Can all kick the bottom of my motherfucking shoe

I’m the last of a few still screaming fuck you

Ain’t nobody gonna tell me how to live

Ain’t nobody gonna tell me how to live